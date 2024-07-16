VRA identifies hotspot communities likely to be affected by spillage

Akosombo Dam

Ing. Kenneth M. Arthur, Deputy Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), has outlined a comprehensive plan for potential spillage from the Akosombo Dam, focusing on community safety and preparedness.

The VRA has identified high-risk communities and initiated awareness campaigns to mitigate fear. Precautionary measures include stakeholder engagement and regular public updates.



At a meeting with VRA officials and emergency services, Interior Minister Henry Quartey emphasized the need for coordinated efforts and proper communication with affected areas.

The meeting, involving various national services, highlighted the collaborative approach to ensuring public safety and responsible dam management.



