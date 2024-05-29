Vectron T500: Innovation to support Ghana’s malaria resistance management deployed

Vectron T500 is produced by Mitsui Chemicals Crop and Life Solutions

Source: GNA

Ghana has introduced a new Indoor Residual Spray (IRS) product, Vectron T500, to bolster its malaria elimination efforts.

Produced by Mitsui Chemicals Crop and Life Solutions, this odourless, stainless, and low-toxicity insecticide has a unique mode of action.



Prequalified by the World Health Organization and approved by Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drugs Authority, Vectron T500 aids in the rotation of insecticides to manage resistance effectively.

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) supports this innovation, which aims to build long-term resistance against malaria vectors.



Ghana has reduced malaria prevalence in children and in-patient malaria deaths significantly since 2016.



