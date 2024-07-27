Veep Bawumia donates Pickup to Hilla Limann Senior High School

The Limann family and school authorities expressed gratitude and promised proper vehicle maintenance

Source: GNA

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has donated a Nissan Navarra 4WD Pickup to Hilla Limann Senior High School in Gwollu, Upper West Region, fulfilling a promise made to the late Paramount Chief of Gwollu, Kuri-Biktie Limann IV.

The pledge was made on June 29, 2024, during the Chief’s funeral, and fulfilled less than a month later on July 25, 2024.



Chiefs and residents of the Sissala West District praised Dr. Bawumia for his prompt action. Paramount Chief Kuoru Osman DeiwiaNankpa III commended Dr. Bawumia for his commitment to education.

The Limann family and school authorities expressed gratitude and promised proper vehicle maintenance.



