Veep inspects Accra STEM Academy Project

Dr. Bawumia expressed satisfaction and urged timely completion

Source: Ghanaian Times

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia inspected the ongoing construction of the Science Technology Education Mathematics (STEM) Academy in Accra, which is 85% complete.

The academy, the first of its kind in Ghana, will admit students from kindergarten to senior high school.



Accompanied by Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and other officials, Dr. Bawumia toured the completed auditorium, library, and canteen.

The contractor, Mr. James Manu Donkor, assured that the project will be completed by November.



Dr. Bawumia expressed satisfaction and urged timely completion to enhance STEM education nationwide.



Read full article