Very Rev Fr Bernard Kyei Appointed as New Dean for Madina Deanary

Very Rev Fr Bernard Kyei

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev John Bonaventure Kwofie, has appointed Very Rev Fr Bernard Kyei as the new Dean for Madina Deanary, replacing Very Rev Fr Nimorius Kwabena Adomanzing.

Fr Kyei, currently serving at St John of God Catholic Church in Amrahia, Adentan-Dodowa highway, will hold the position for five years and becomes an ex-officio member of the Diocesan Council of Priests.



In his homily during a church service marking the feast day, Fr Kyei urged Christians to embrace God's mercy and forgiveness to cleanse themselves of sins.



According to the spectator online, he emphasized that Jesus had borne their sins on the cross, offering salvation to believers. Fr Kyei encouraged the faithful to use the Lenten season as an opportunity to amend their lives, forgive others, and seek God's forgiveness with contrite hearts.

He advised against condemning anyone, including prostitutes, as God, the merciful judge, would forgive all sins if one repented sincerely. Fr Kyei stressed the importance of imitating Jesus and avoiding sin, as every sin committed is like crucifying Jesus anew daily.



Fr Kyei reminded the congregation that God continually calls them to the truth and salvation. He urged them to live in accordance with Jesus' teachings and to strive for a life free of sin, as sinning meant crucifying Jesus daily.