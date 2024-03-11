Victims of Ashaiman military brutality call for adoption of committee's recommendations

About 250 victims of the military brutality are asking parliament to adopt the committee's report

Individuals who fell victim to the military crackdown in Ashaiman are calling upon Parliament to endorse the findings and recommendations outlined in the Committee on Defence and Interior's report on the March 7, 2023, military operation, MyJoyOnline reports.

The incident, aimed at apprehending suspects linked to the murder of Trooper Imoro Sheriff on March 4, 2023, unfolded in Taifa and Tulaku, suburbs of Ashaiman. Subsequent police investigations identified Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick as direct participants in the soldier's killing.



Suffering from various degrees of injury due to the brutality, the victims emphasize that embracing the committee's report is crucial for ensuring justice. Emmanuel Kumadey, a lawyer and spokesperson for the victims, highlighted their plea during a media briefing, stressing the physical and psychological toll on the victims and the pending compensation owed to them.



"One year on, the victims of the military brutalization say life has been extremely difficult for them since they’re burdened with constant excruciating body pains and deteriorating health conditions and living with trauma," Kumadey stated in the report by MyJoyOnline.



The victims are urging President Akufo-Addo and the government to promptly provide just compensation and fully implement the committee's recommendations. Unfortunately, two victims have passed away, underscoring the urgency of addressing the victims' plight.

Anthony Agbesi, one of the victims, continues to endure neck and back pains along with persistent headaches despite seeking medical attention. Pensioner Worlanyo Adzanku recounts how military personnel damaged his property, emphasizing the need for compensation to cover the incurred costs.



Divine Adzanku, who experienced impaired vision from the beatings, calls on the government to address their compensation needs. While acknowledging the slow progress of justice, the victims express concerns over potential excessive delays.



To escalate their cause, the victims, through their leadership, petitioned Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin in February, urging the House to adopt the committee's report. They argue that the attack was unjustified, subjecting some victims to inhumane treatment at Michel and Burma Camps.



The Committee, operating within its mandate and guided by constitutional and legal frameworks, completed its investigation in November 2023. It recommended compensation for victims and condemned any form of abusive treatment by the military or security services. Additionally, the report urged improved collaboration between security agencies and emphasized the role of the Police Service as the lead agency in internal security operations, with military involvement as a last resort. The Committee also called for enhanced public trust and confidence in the Armed Forces.