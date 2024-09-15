Viral video of Chief snubbing Bawumia emerges online

A viral video showing a Ghanaian chief snubbing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during a public durbar has ignited widespread reactions across social media platforms.

The incident, which took place during a significant gathering of chiefs, government officials, and community members, has led to heated discussions about respect, authority, and potential political tensions.



As the event progressed smoothly, the Vice President was seen making his way through the gathering, greeting various chiefs in attendance.



However, when he approached one particular chief, the atmosphere changed. The chief, seated prominently at the event, kept his hands on his lap when Bawumia extended his hand for a handshake.



The Vice President, appearing surprised by the snub, lightly touched the chief’s hand before moving on with a strained smile.

Despite these differing opinions, the incident has brought renewed attention to the complex dynamics between traditional leaders and political figures in Ghana.



As the video continues to circulate, many are eagerly awaiting any statements or explanations from the parties involved, as the public seeks clarity on the reason behind the chief’s refusal to acknowledge Dr. Bawumia’s greeting.



Watch the viral video below:



