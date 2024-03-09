Visa Scam: Court hears case against fraudsters accused of exploiting hopeful immigrants

The six hopeful immigrants paid US$14,500 for visas to Panama

Six hopeful immigrants aiming to relocate to Panama for better prospects faced disappointment after entrusting US$14,500.00 to businessmen Abdul Aziz Iddris and Abdallah Abdul Sallam for visa arrangements.

Alhassan Amin Mohammed, an employee of Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly, entrusted the money to Abdul Aziz, who transferred it to Abdallah. However, the promised visas failed to materialize, leading to Abdallah's appearance in the Accra Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy and fraud.



Before Judge Isaac Addo on March 4, 2024, Abdallah pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of GH¢200,000.00 with two sureties. Abdul Aziz, the primary accused, did not appear in court, prompting a request for a bench warrant, which was denied due to lack of evidence of notice.



The incident began when Alhassan sought Abdul Aziz's assistance in June 2023 for himself and friends interested in relocating to Panama. Allegedly, Al collected US$14,500.00 from Alhassan for visa arrangements.



Out of this sum, Al handed US$10,000.00 to Abdallah, promising to procure Panama visas for the group. However, suspicions arose when two individuals discovered the visas were fake after verification at Kotoka International Airport.

Upon reporting to Accra Regional Police on September 7, 2023, both Al and Abdallah were arrested, subsequently confessing to their involvement in the visa fraud scheme.



Following an inquiry and confirmation from Ghana Immigration Service that the visas were counterfeit, the accused individuals were formally charged and brought before the court.



The next court hearing is scheduled for April 16, 2024.