Visually impaired PhD applicant sues KNUST; demands GHc1m for discrimination

Isaac Anin Baah, a visually impaired PhD applicant, is suing Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for discrimination.

His admission was revoked twice despite his strong performance in a previous Master's program at the same university.



Isaac's lawyers sent multiple letters seeking explanations, but KNUST didn't respond.

He lost a scholarship due to the revocation and is seeking GHS 1 million in compensation.



The lawsuit cites breaches of disability rights and challenges KNUST's commitment to inclusive education. Isaac wants the court to intervene and ensure fair treatment.



