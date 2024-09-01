News

Visually impaired PhD applicant sues KNUST; demands GHc1m for discrimination

KNUSTScreenshot 2024 09 01 105050.png Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Isaac Anin Baah, a visually impaired PhD applicant, is suing Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for discrimination.

His admission was revoked twice despite his strong performance in a previous Master's program at the same university.

Isaac's lawyers sent multiple letters seeking explanations, but KNUST didn't respond.

He lost a scholarship due to the revocation and is seeking GHS 1 million in compensation.

The lawsuit cites breaches of disability rights and challenges KNUST's commitment to inclusive education. Isaac wants the court to intervene and ensure fair treatment.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh