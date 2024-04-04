Vitus Azeem urges Nyantakyi to reconsider bid for Ejisu seat amid corruption allegations

Vitus Azeem

Anti-Corruption Advocate Vitus Azeem has urged former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwasi Nyantakyi, to rethink his decision to contest for the upcoming NPP Parliamentary primary in Ejisu.

The vacancy in the Ejisu parliamentary seat arose following the demise of Member of Parliament John Kumah.



Although current regulations do not explicitly forbid Nyantakyi's candidacy, Azeem argued that it would raise moral concerns if he pursued the position.



In an interview on Citi FM, the anti-corruption campaigner stressed that irrespective of any legal outcomes, the shadow of corruption allegations would persist, advising Nyantakyi to carefully consider the ramifications before entering the by-election fray.

"Regardless of any legal proceedings, the stain of corruption allegations remains, and it's not easily erased. While there may not be a legal barrier to his candidacy, as someone aspiring for public office, he should reflect on whether to contest," Azeem remarked.



He further emphasized that if Nyantakyi were to secure the Ejisu seat, the specter of corruption would resurface whenever he assumes any government position in the future.