Vivo Energy Ghana partners with United Way for renewable energy project in schools

The project will provide students with an understanding of various renewable energy sources

In a significant move towards sustainability, Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell Licensee, has joined hands with United Way Ghana, a non-governmental organization, to launch a renewable energy project in schools within its communities.

The initiative aims to educate and empower students about various renewable energy sources, with a focus on solar energy.



Through innovative educational programs, practical demonstrations, and interactive workshops, the project seeks to inspire the younger generation to embrace sustainable energy solutions.



The goal is to raise awareness about environmental challenges and stress the importance of adopting sustainable energy practices not only within schools but also in the broader community.



Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Ghana, emphasized that the renewable energy project for school children would include educational tours, hands-on activities, and the development of materials designed to engage students in learning about solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources.

The project will collaborate closely with the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly's Educational Directorate and the Ghana Education Service.



The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Vivo Energy Ghana and United Way Ghana underscores their commitment to instill in school children a sense of responsibility towards the environment.



The project also aims to prepare students for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).