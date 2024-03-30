Volta Region: Health Workers Union urges government to include casual workers on payroll

Emmanuel Bugno Gator, Volta/Oti Regional Chairman of HSWU

The Health Service Workers Union (HSWU) in the Volta Region has reiterated its call to the government to include casual workers at health facilities, who are currently paid from internally generated funds (IGF), on the government payroll.

Speaking at the 13th Regional Quadrennial Conference of the union in Ho, Emmanuel Bugno Gator, the Volta/Oti Regional Chairman of HSWU, expressed concern about the government's treatment of these workers.



According to a Graphic Online report, he noted that while new employees of the same category are being enrolled on the payroll, older workers who have been contributing dues to the union are being left out.



Mr. Gator also raised issues regarding the government's response to increasing the salaries of union members after protests, as well as disparities in the allocation of fuel to certain categories of workers. He emphasized the need for a thorough examination of these matters to restore hope and confidence among the workers.



Despite these challenges, there was positive news from Mr. Gator, who announced that the union had secured nine land sites for members to purchase plots for building their homes.

He encouraged members to take advantage of this opportunity when the sites are made available for sale.



In addition to the land acquisition for members, the union, with support from the national secretariat, has purchased land for the construction of a regional secretariat.



Patricia Tweneboah, a representative of the National Leadership of the HSWU, highlighted the union's growth to 42,000 members nationwide and emphasized the importance of trade union education to keep members informed about current labour trends.



She urged members to maintain unity and avoid splinter groups, noting that international bodies were ready to support the HSWU in its endeavors.