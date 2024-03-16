Volta Region NDC raises concerns over govt's relief efforts for Lower Volta flood victims

The Volta NDC alleges that there is a stark contrast between the promised relief and the reality

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has raised concerns over what they perceive as a misrepresentation by the President regarding relief efforts for the Lower Volta flood victims.

Discrepancies were highlighted between the government's reported relief aid and the actual assistance received by affected communities, leading to controversy.



The Lower Volta region has been severely affected by recent floods, displacing thousands and causing significant damage to homes and livelihoods.



In response, the government announced relief efforts, including aid packages and resources to support those affected.



However, the Volta NDC alleges that there is a stark contrast between the promised relief and the reality on the ground. Investigations by the NDC revealed that the relief efforts touted by the government fell short of expectations.



According to Kafui Agbleze, the Volta Communications Director of NDC, there is no tangible evidence to corroborate the release of any financial assistance to the affected communities, contrary to the President's claims.

Instead, private individuals, organizations, companies, and foreign entities have intervened, mainly due to advocacy efforts by Citi FM/Citi TV and Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu.



"What is evident on the ground are deliberate interventions by private individuals, organizations, companies, and foreign entities, made possible by virtue of the incessant advocacies and appeals made mainly by Citi FM/Citi TV and Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu'' the statement said



The NDC officials provided documentation and testimonies from affected residents, alleging that many communities are yet to receive promised relief items such as food, clean water, and shelter materials.



They further claimed that the distribution process, as reported by the government, was flawed and failed to reach the most vulnerable populations. This revelation has sparked outrage among residents of the Lower Volta region, who are already reeling from the impact of the floods.



The NDC has called for greater transparency and accountability in the distribution of relief aid, urging the government to prioritize the welfare of the affected residents and ensure that the allocated funds reach the intended beneficiaries without further delay.