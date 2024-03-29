Volta Region to get 600-bed tertiary health facility

Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, has announced plans to secure grants for the construction of a 600-bed tertiary health facility in the region, Graphic Online reports.

The initiative aims to improve access to high-quality healthcare services for residents.



Speaking at the region's Health Sector Annual Performance Review conference in Ho, Dr. Letsa emphasized the importance of infrastructural development in enhancing healthcare accessibility.



The new facility is expected to significantly contribute to healthcare delivery in the region.



According to the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Chrisantus Kubio, the health sector has a good score of 3.8 out of 4.5 but maternal mortality rates are increasing.

"Although we are performing better than the national target for institutional maternity mortality ratio, our ratio increased from 82 deaths to 97 per 100,000 live births."



Dr. Kubio also noted positive trends, such as the decrease in the percentage of HIV-infected infants born to HIV-positive mothers, indicating progress in preventing mother-to-child transmission of the virus.



However, he emphasized the need to improve the anti-retroviral coverage rate to meet the target of 90 percent.