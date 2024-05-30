Volta Region won’t vote on sentiments in 2024 – Ahiagbah tells Mahama

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the NPP

The Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has emphasized that the Volta Region will vote based on vision rather than sentiments in the 2024 elections.

He expressed the view that the region, traditionally a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has not been presented with a clear vision for its development by the NDC's flagbearer.



Ahiagbah highlighted the vision of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the Volta Region, emphasizing economic growth, job creation, and plans to establish Special Economic Zones or free zones in border towns.

He urged the region to support Bawumia and reject Mahama, questioning the former President's vision or plan for the Volta Region.



