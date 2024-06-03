Volta Regional Hospital faces severe challenges: Lack of modern equipment and specialist doctors hamper operations

The hospital serves a population of 500,000 but has only 178 beds and 467 staff

Source: 3news

The Volta Regional Hospital, formerly the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, faces severe challenges, including a lack of modern equipment, an ICU, and specialist doctors.

Upgraded to a regional hospital in 2022, it still operates with outdated infrastructure and insufficient resources.



A visit on May 31, 2024, revealed the stalled construction of the ICU, a malfunctioning accident center, and inadequate facilities for patients and relatives.



Water shortages, leaky roofs, and overcrowded neonatal care further highlight the urgent need for government intervention to upgrade the hospital's facilities.



