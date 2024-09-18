Vote Bawumia not because he’s a Muslim but Competent – Ayawaso East PC Zak Rahman

Rahman highlighted Bawumia’s extensive experience and accomplishments as Vice President

NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, Alhaji Zak Rahman, has called on the Zongo community to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia based on his competence rather than his Muslim faith.

Rahman highlighted Bawumia’s extensive experience and accomplishments as Vice President, noting his effective problem-solving and commitment to Ghana’s digital growth.

Speaking during a visit to the Muslim community on September 16, 2024, Rahman also emphasized the positive impact of the Zongo Development Fund, which has contributed to local infrastructure and talent development.



