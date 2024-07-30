Vote NDC to Legalise Pragyia operations in Ghana – Mike Hammah

Tricycles have significantly reduced unemployment and crime, especially in Kasoa

Source: GNA

Former Minister for Transport, Mike Hammah, has called on tricycle (Pragyia) operators to support NDC's John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections, promising to legalize and regulate their operations.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Central Regional Chapter of the National Union of Tricycle Operators in Kasoa, Hammah highlighted that legalizing tricycles is part of NDC’s plans to reduce unemployment.

National Secretary Hamza Hafiz added that tricycles have significantly reduced unemployment and crime, especially in Kasoa and northern regions, urging the government to regulate their operations as they are vital to community transport.



