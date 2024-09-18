News

Vote for Bawumia so I can get another big post – K.T Hammond to constituents

KTScreenshot 2024 09 18 155531.png K.T. Hammond, Adansi Asokwa MP

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond, has urged his constituents to vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, saying his appointment under a Bawumia administration would benefit the constituency.

Addressing the crowd, he encouraged National Democratic Congress (NDC) members to switch allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming the NDC is no longer a viable political party.

"Someone told me the NDC is dead. Dr. Bawumia's plan is to digitize the country. Join the NPP and enjoy the fruits of his vision," he urged, emphasizing the future benefits of supporting the NPP.

