Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP's General Secretary

Source: 3news

Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, has dismissed the NDC’s recent protest over the voter register as a ploy to create national tension.

He labeled the demonstration, held on September 17, as "needless," "deceptive," and "mischievous."

Meanwhile, the NDC's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, defended the protest, emphasizing the need for a credible voter register to ensure free and fair elections.



