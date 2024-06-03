Voter Transfer: NDC, NPP divided over EC’s decision to exclude party agents

The EC's directive aims to prevent violence at district offices, supported by the NPP

The NPP and NDC are clashing over the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to ban party agents from observing the ongoing vote transfer.

However, the NDC claims this move could enable unlawful voter transfers and undermine election integrity.



However, the NDC claims this move could enable unlawful voter transfers and undermine election integrity.

NDC officials, including Director of Elections Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, criticize the decision as unilateral and potentially facilitating gerrymandering.



Despite EC’s stance, the NDC has instructed its agents to defy the directive, with vote transfers ending on June 14.



