Voter Transfer issues: Peace Council must intervene – CODEO

Albert Arhin, National Coordinator of CODEO, has urged the National Peace Council to intervene in the dispute between the NDC and EC over the transfer of votes.

The NDC has refused to recall its agents from EC offices, despite the EC's directive, and alleges that the NPP is moving voters to boost their votes in certain constituencies.



Arhin warned that if the issue is not resolved, it may disrupt the smooth transfer of votes.

The standoff has created tension, and CODEO is seeking the Peace Council's intervention to ensure a peaceful resolution.



