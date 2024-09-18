News

Voter register: Go to court just as NPP did – Ahiagbah tells NDC

Richard Ahiagbah

Wed, 18 Sep 2024

The Director of Communications of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has questioned why the NDC hasn’t gone to court to push for a forensic audit of the voter register, as the NPP did in 2016.

He suggested that legal action would be a more effective way to address concerns and improve electoral integrity.

The NDC recently organized the "Enough is Enough" protest demanding a credible voter register, while the Electoral Commission responded, assuring that they are committed to delivering a transparent and robust register for the 2024 elections.

The EC is reviewing the NDC’s petition.

Source: 3news