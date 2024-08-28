Voter register has been tampered with – Omane Boamah alleges

Dr. Boamah called for a forensic audit or parliamentary investigation

Dr. Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of Elections, has raised serious concerns about the 2024 voters' register, calling it "incurably defective."

He accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of manipulating the register and warned that these issues could jeopardize the upcoming elections.



In a Facebook post, Dr. Boamah called for a forensic audit or parliamentary investigation, citing missing voter names, unauthorized transfers, and unresolved theft of Biometric Voter Registration laptops.

He urged public pressure on the EC for transparency and hinted at organizing public forums and protests to address the situation.



