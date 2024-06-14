News

News
0

Voter transfer exercise turns violent in Ejura

Violence Registration 696x343.png Police reinforcements were deployed, but tensions remain high.

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A violent clash between NDC and NPP supporters has disrupted the voter transfer exercise in Ejura Sekyedumasi, Ashanti Region.

The NDC alleges the NPP bussed in voters from other constituencies, sparking a confrontation that halted registration.

The NDC accused the NPP of electoral fraud and urged supporters to resist such attempts, assuring them of the party’s full support.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Ghana’s major political parties ahead of the December 7, 2024, elections.

