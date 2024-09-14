Voters in Ashanti will reject NDC even if they paint the region with gold – NPP Manhyia South PC

The health walk saw a massive turnout

Source: 3news

Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Manhyia South, has confidently stated that residents of the Ashanti Region will overwhelmingly reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

Speaking during the NPP's mega health walk in Kumasi, Awuah credited the party's transformational development projects in the region as key reasons for their continued support.



He criticized the NDC for neglecting the region’s needs and urged residents to vote for the NPP.

The health walk saw a massive turnout, demonstrating the party's strong grassroots support in the region.



