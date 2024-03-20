W/R: Bonsukrom residents dispute GAF emergency landing claim

The Ghana Armed Forces claim it was an emergency landing not a crash

Source: CNR

Some residents of the Bonsukrom community in the Ahanta West Municipality have contested reports of an emergency landing by the Ghana Armed Forces after one of its helicopters purportedly crash-landed near the community on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

All 21 individuals aboard the helicopter were successfully rescued.



The Ghana Armed Forces, in a statement issued on Tuesday, clarified that the incident was not a crash but rather an emergency landing in the community.



An eyewitness present at the heavily guarded accident site informed Citi News that the helicopter captured landing in the viral video was actually a rescue aircraft that arrived after the incident.



The eyewitness detailed that the downed helicopter was observed descending with its nose pointing towards the community, with one of its turbines nearly dislodging before ultimately crashing into the nearby bush.

“I saw the plane falling on its head. I thought it was coming to the park nearby, so I ran after it but it turned to the bush, where I saw that one of the turbines had disengaged from the plane and it fell down.



“When we rushed there, one passenger came out of it, and we helped to rescue nine people until the military arrived and stopped us.”



