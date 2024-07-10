News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

WAEC: Arrested individuals for BECE infractions being processed for court

Waec Ghana.png West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that individuals arrested for violations during the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are being processed for court. Over nine people have been detained.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live