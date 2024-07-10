WAEC: Arrested individuals for BECE infractions being processed for court

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that individuals arrested for violations during the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are being processed for court. Over nine people have been detained.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, WAEC highlighted that prior to the exams, briefing sessions were held with District Directors of Education and Supervisors to inform them of new examination rules, including a strict prohibition on mobile phones at exam centers.



Despite the warnings, some ignored the directive and were arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and WAEC's local agents, then handed over to the police.

At the Save Our Souls Educational Centre in Bekwai, three teachers—Patience Serwaah, Oscar Ben Azumah, and Thomas Gyimadu—were arrested for attempting to aid candidates. Others, including Christian Osei and Kyei Baffour Alex, were detained for similar reasons.



Further arrests included invigilators and teachers at various centers, caught with phones and exam answers. WAEC emphasized that all arrested individuals are being processed for court.