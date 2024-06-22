News

News
0

WAEC clarifies receipt of only GH¢47.125 million from Government

BECE Not Canc The payment, received on June 21, 2024, is part of the GH¢95.83 million arrears owed to WAEC

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has clarified that it received GH¢47.125 million from the government, contrary to the GH¢80 million announced by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, in Parliament.

