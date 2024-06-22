WAEC clarifies receipt of only GH¢47.125 million from Government

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has clarified that it received GH¢47.125 million from the government, contrary to the GH¢80 million announced by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, in Parliament.

The payment, received on June 21, 2024, is part of the GH¢95.83 million arrears owed to WAEC, Graphic Online reports.



The Head of Public Relations for WAEC, John Kapi, explained that the amount was processed through the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) but has not yet been converted into actual cash.



This clarification comes amid uncertainty surrounding the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

WAEC had previously reported receiving only GH¢2.3 million out of the required GH¢95.83 million needed to organize the exam. The council insists it requires at least 50% of the total amount to proceed with the examination and additional funds to process and release the results.



The BECE is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 8, and end on Monday, July 15, 2024, at various centers across the country.



