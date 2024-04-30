WAEC stands firm on examination fee decision despite GNAPS threats

West African Examination Council

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has reiterated its decision not to reconsider the new charges for its services, despite threats from the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS).

WAEC maintains that the fee adjustments are necessary to cope with the rising costs associated with managing examination processes.



According to WAEC's Director of Public Affairs, John Kapi, the Council's decision is based on careful consideration of various factors, including the increasing costs of printing materials.



Speaking on JoyFM’s Midday News, Mr. Kapi explained, "Before we come out with examination fees, we consider a number of things. Now, we do the printing of the question papers ourselves, and for the bond paper that we use in printing, we have to import."



He further emphasized that the parameters used to determine the fees are based on market conditions, inflation rates, exchange rates, and other relevant factors.



Mr. Kapi noted that while the budget for the year is calculated based on the previous year, current economic fluctuations could necessitate adjustments, including fee increases.

GNAPS had threatened to boycott the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) if WAEC raised registration fees without engaging them.



They argue that students from private schools already face high fees, with WASSCE and BECE fees at GH¢465 and GH¢214, respectively.



GNAPS called on the government to recognize low-fee-paying private schools as social interventions and support them accordingly.



Responding to GNAPS' threats, Mr. Kapi described them as "petty," emphasizing that WAEC's budget committee, which includes representatives from various government offices and associations, decides on fee increments.



He explained, "We have a rep from the Minister of Education, who is also the Chief Director. We have a rep from the budget department and the finance ministry. We have a rep from CHASS, a rep from the private schools association, universities, the chamber of commerce, and the Attorney General’s department. So all these will come together and sit down to look at whatever we’ve come up with."