WAEC urges prompt settlement of debt to ensure smooth conduct of exams

West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has appealed to the government to expedite the payment of outstanding dues owed to the council.

Emphasising the significance of timely compensation for examiners, invigilators, and supervisors involved in the 2023 examinations, WAEC's Director of Finance, Cornelius Azumah, underscored the necessity for prompt action during a press briefing on the 2024 school exams.



"In 2022, we have to use some fees received for the 2023 examination to pay supervisors and regulators for 2022. We’ve been following up on that and the promise that they’ll release funds to us soon so that we can pay the supervisors and regulators for 2023 and get them ready for the 2024 examination," Azumah stated.

He outlined the current financial situation, stating, "So so far, we have taken some funds from them. We still have some funds about GH¢9.9m for 2022. And for 2023, for the main examination, we have roughly about GH¢40,000,000. And then for the test of practical, we still have about GH¢7,400,000 to receive so that we can pay the stakeholders fully."