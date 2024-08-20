WAEC warns school authorities against charging candidates GHC500 for assistance

The 2024 WASSCE began on August 19, 2024, with 460,611 candidates participating

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has warned schools against charging candidates between GH₵200 and GH₵500 for exam assistance, following reports of such practices.

WAEC also cautioned against assigning teachers to invigilate subjects they teach and registering non-legitimate students.



Heads of schools, supervisors, and invigilators engaging in these activities will face strict penalties, including nullification of affected candidates' entries and cancellation of results.

The 2024 WASSCE began on August 19, 2024, with 460,611 candidates participating across 1,000 centers nationwide, running until September 20, 2024.



