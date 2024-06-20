WAPCo’s gas volumes drop

This has led to a decrease in gas available for transportation to customers in Togo, Benin

Source: Daily Guide

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) is currently facing a drop in gas volumes available for transportation due to maintenance works by one of its gas producers in Nigeria.

This has led to a decrease in gas available for transportation to customers in Togo, Benin, and Ghana.



WAPCo continues to transport gas from the Western Region of Ghana to Tema, and it is expected that normalcy will return after the maintenance activities are completed.

The West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) is a regional infrastructure linking natural gas resources to customers in the West African sub-region, particularly in Ghana.



