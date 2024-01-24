WAPCo to undertake planned shut down for regulatory tests

WAPCo's maintenance works will take place between Jan 28-30

The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has disclosed its plan to conduct a carefully coordinated emergency shutdown and High-Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) proof tests at facilities situated in Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, and Benin.

Scheduled to take place between January 28 and 30, 2024, the initiative is in compliance with the regulatory directives of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority.



In an official statement released on January 23, WAPCo assured that all relevant stakeholders have been duly informed in advance. A detailed schedule has been shared with involved parties to ensure seamless alignment and minimize disruptions during the operation.



"The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) will undertake a coordinated and planned Emergency Shut Down (ESD) and High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Proof tests at our facilities in Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria, between 28th and 30th January 2024."



The outlined schedule for the regulatory Emergency Shut Down and HIPPS Proof tests is as follows:



Sunday, January 28, 2024:



-Itoki Regulating and Metering Station, Nigeria from 08:00 to 16:00

-Lagos Beach Compressor Station, Nigeria from 08:00 to 16:00



-Tema and Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station, Ghana from 08:00 to 16:00



Monday, January 29, 2024:



-Cotonou Regulating and Metering Station, Benin from 08:00 to 16:00



Tuesday, January 30, 2024:



-Lomé Regulating and Metering Station, Togo from 09:00 to 15:00