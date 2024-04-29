WASSOSA '77 donates equipment to West African Senior High School

The donation aimed at enhancing teaching and learning

The 1977 year group of the West African Senior High School Old Students Association (WASSOSA '77) has made a generous donation to their alma mater, presenting two photocopier machines and a digital piano to the school.

The donation, according to Graphic Online, aimed at enhancing teaching and learning, was formally handed over during a ceremony held on the school's premises in Accra.



Emmanuel Nii Amoo Ankrah, Chairman of WASSOSA 1977, conveyed the association's commitment to supporting the school's development. He emphasized that the donation was a gesture of their dedication to improving educational standards at the institution.



Ankrah urged the school management to ensure the proper maintenance of the equipment to maximize their utility over time.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Solomon Tettey-Akpeng highlighted the motivation behind the donation, noting that they identified the school's needs and decided to contribute despite being retirees. He expressed pride in their ability to support their alma mater and make a positive impact on the current students' education.



In response, Dr. Mrs. Shine Ofori, the Headmistress of the school, expressed deep appreciation to WASSOSA '77 for their continuous support. She assured the donors that the equipment would be well-maintained and utilized effectively for the benefit of the students.



Dr. Ofori reiterated the school's commitment to using the donated items to enhance the educational experience and overall growth of the institution.