Wa Circuit Court rules on tramadol possession case

Alhassan was arrested and charged after being found in possession of a large quantity of tramadol

The Wa Circuit Court has reached a decision in the case involving Mr. Seidu Alhassan, a businessman from Dorimon in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

Mr. Alhassan was arrested and charged after being found in possession of a large quantity of tramadol, a potent opioid pain medication commonly abused for its euphoric effects.



According to Upper West media reports, The court's ruling reflects a strong stance against drug-related offenses across the country, highlighting the seriousness of substance abuse within society.



Tramadol abuse has become a significant concern in Wa, leading to serious health risks and societal challenges.

Despite efforts to curb its availability and misuse, the drug continues to be a problem, contributing to addiction, crime, and adverse health outcomes.



In light of these challenges, the court imposed a sentence of three months' imprisonment or a fine of 24,000 Ghanaian cedis on Mr. Seidu Alhassan.



This verdict underscores the judiciary's commitment to addressing drug-related issues and sends a clear message about the consequences of engaging in illegal drug activities.