Wa-Kumasi road to be rehabilitated before 2024 election – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised that the Wa-Kumasi highway will see a major improvement before the December 2024 general election.

He said he had been in talks with the Minister of Roads and Highways about that road for improvement not only by tarring it but also by asphalting it.



“Before the end of this year, fingers crossed, the Sunyani (Kumasi) all the way to Wa, the road, we are going to see some major improvement in this major road. … and I want to see a dramatic improvement. Not only just coal tar, I want to see asphalt all the way,” Dr. Bawumia stated.



The Vice President promised this in Wa when he met with the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs as part of his campaign tour of the Upper West Region.



That followed a request by the President of the Upper West Regional House Chief, Naa Dikomwine Domalae, to the Vice President to consider rehabilitating the Wa-Bamboi-Kumasi highway, which was in a deplorable state.



Naa Domalae, who is also the Paramount Chief of Daffiama Traditional Area, said the rehabilitation of that stretch of road would facilitate the movement of humans and goods and services to and fro the region thereby enhancing commerce in the region.

Emphasising his resolve to get that road constructed, the Vice President assured the gathering of revered chiefs and queen mothers that he was expecting the road to be done not after the 2024 general election, but before the election.



“I do not want to say, vote for me and I will make it happen. I want it to be done so that you will see that it is done before we even get to the election.



So, we are going to do it”, the NPP flagbearer stressed.



The Chief also appealed to Dr. Bawumia to facilitate the construction of other major roads in the region, including the Sabuli-Hain-Tumu and the Kajekperi-Tumu roads, which the Vice President assured of considering and mentioned the Tumu-Chuchulga road as another important stretch that needed to be worked on.