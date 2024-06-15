News

Wa Municipality: Suspected thief lynched by angry mob

Supsected Thief Lynchedd Hanam was found dead the next day with a lighter and scissors on his body

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A suspected thief named Hanam was lynched by a mob in Danko, Wa municipality, Upper West Region, after allegedly attempting to rob a mobile money vendor with a pair of scissors.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live