Wa: two boys caught in ‘gay’ practice

Public support was requested to help eliminate such practices in the community

In Wa, two boys were caught engaging in a homosexual act in a school washroom, sparking controversy.

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, had previously banned LGBTQ+ activities in the area, labeling them as unnatural and against both traditional and religious values.



The Overlord emphasized that those found violating the ban will face strict punishment. He also announced the formation of a task force to enforce the ban and urged religious leaders to speak out against LGBTQ+ activities.

Public support was requested to help eliminate such practices in the community.



Read full article