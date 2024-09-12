Walewale NPP : Dr Kabiru commends incumbent MP for abandoning her grievances

Dr. Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama expressed gratitude for Hon. Zuweira's decision

Dr. Mahama Tia Abdul-Kabiru, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Walewale, praised the incumbent MP, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, for stepping aside from the parliamentary primary contest.

On September 11, 2024, the NPP's National Executive Committee confirmed Dr. Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama as the party's candidate after Hon. Zuweira withdrew from the race.

Dr. Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama expressed gratitude for Hon. Zuweira's decision to prioritize party unity and called on Walewale stakeholders to support his candidacy.



Read full article