Walewale NPP Legal battle: Plaintiff’s 2nd witness ‘grilled’ in court

New Patriotic Party

In the Walewale NPP parliamentary primary case, plaintiff Hajia Lariba Abudu's second witness, Tahiru Braimah, testified on August 20, 2024.

He criticized the first witness's competence and confirmed issues with vote claims, including deceased delegates and absentee votes.



Braimah also discussed proxy voting and the definition of overvoting.

The court will continue on August 21, with the plaintiff calling their final witness and the first defendant expected to begin presenting their case.



The plaintiff initially planned to call 12 witnesses but now finds only 3 relevant.



