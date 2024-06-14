News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Walewale: NPP communicator assaulted as colleague invades radio studio [Video]

Assault Eagle Fmmm.png The altercation arose while the communicator was discussing the ongoing court case

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a dramatic incident at Eagle FM 94.1MHz in Walewale on the night of June 13, 2024, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member was attacked by a colleague during a live discussion.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live