Walewale NPP primary rerun: Supporters of contenders for the MP ticket clash

Police reinforcements helped restore order

Source: 3news

Supporters of Mahama Tia Kabiru and Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu clashed outside Eagle FM in Walewale on Saturday night.

Tensions between the two camps have been rising due to divisions among constituency executives.



A brief altercation broke out, prompting swift police intervention to prevent the situation from escalating.



The news team on-site had to be escorted to safety as tensions ran high.

Police reinforcements helped restore order.



The clash occurred ahead of Monday's vote by over 800 delegates, following a Tamale High Court decision to annul January’s primary and order a rerun.



