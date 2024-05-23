Watch Afrafranto supporters chant 'free Hopeson' as Adorye is detained

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a prominent member of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service and is currently detained at the Ministry Police Station in Accra.

This follows his admission that he was involved in detonating dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections. Adorye is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into the matter.



In a video shared by 3 News, members of the Movement for Change, known as the Afrafranto Movement, were seen chanting "Free Hopeson" in support of Adorye.



The arrest stems from an interview he gave on Accra FM on May 10, where he revealed details of the dynamite explosions aimed at intimidating voters in the Volta Region, a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to favor the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Adorye explained in the interview that the dynamite explosions were part of a strategy to reduce voter turnout in opposition-dominated areas.

He claimed, "Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote."



Watch the video below:



