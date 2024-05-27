Watch Miracles Aboagye in tears during Free SHS testimony on Bawumia TV show

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia, highlighted the importance of the government's Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, operational since 2017.

During a recent episode of his TV show "Next Level," dedicated to Bawumia's 2024 presidential campaign, Aboagye was moved to tears by a testimony from a Free SHS beneficiary.



The NPP asserted that if Bawumia doesn't succeed President Akufo-Addo in 2025, the opposition NDC, led by John Dramani Mahama, will scrap the policy.

However, Mahama and the NDC have pledged to review, not abolish, the Free SHS policy if they assume office.



