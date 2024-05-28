News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Watch as armed robbers exchange gunfire with police at Spintex

Gunshot Killing Shooting 1140x570 Gunshot Killing Shooting 1140x570 Gunshot Killing Shooting 1140x57 Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of money

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A dramatic video circulating on social media shows a fierce gunfight between armed robbers and police officers at Pan African Savings & Loans on Spintex Road.

The video, which went viral on X formerly Twitter, captured multiple gunshots being exchanged during the attempted robbery.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.

Notably, there were no police officers present at the scene when the robbers initially launched their attack, leading to a delay in the response.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Watch the video below:





Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.live