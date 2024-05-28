Watch as armed robbers exchange gunfire with police at Spintex

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of money

A dramatic video circulating on social media shows a fierce gunfight between armed robbers and police officers at Pan African Savings & Loans on Spintex Road.

The video, which went viral on X formerly Twitter, captured multiple gunshots being exchanged during the attempted robbery.



Notably, there were no police officers present at the scene when the robbers initially launched their attack, leading to a delay in the response.



Authorities are currently investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Reports of gunfire exchanged between police and armed robbers at the Spintex branch of FBN Bank. pic.twitter.com/UvJNJ4AJem — CediRates (@CediRates) May 28, 2024

The armed robbers were allegedly able to escape with some money. Video footage of the aftermath courtesy of Abena Mandy. pic.twitter.com/gJKnr0jKO7 — CediRates (@CediRates) May 28, 2024

