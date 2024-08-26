Watch as brave journalists lead arrest of Chinese miners in 'rambo' style

In a bold effort to combat illegal mining in Ghana, two journalists have led the charge in the arrest of three Chinese nationals caught mining unlawfully in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve, located in the Samreboi district of the Western North Region.

The journalists' actions come amid growing concerns over the environmental damage caused by "Galamsey" activities, which have persisted despite government efforts to curb them.



The arrested miners have since been handed over to the Asankragua Police Division for further investigation.



The two journalists, who were conducting an undercover investigation into illegal mining activities in the region, stumbled upon the Chinese miners deep within the forest.



Their investigation aims to expose the powerful individuals behind these unlawful operations, which have continued unabated despite President Nana Akufo-Addo's declared war on "Galamsey."



The journalists were particularly alarmed by the severe pollution of the Tano River, which they attributed to these illegal mining activities.

In their report, the journalists condemned local authorities, including District Chief Executives and police commanders, for failing to address the issue. They pointed out that the high levels of pollution in the river should serve as a wake-up call to officials who have turned a blind eye to the ongoing environmental degradation.



Determined to see justice served, the journalists vowed to continue their investigation until the Chinese miners were removed from the area and clean water is restored to the surrounding communities. They also pledged to closely monitor the police's handling of the case, ensuring that those responsible for the illegal mining activities are held accountable.



Watch the video below:







