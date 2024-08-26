News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Watch as brave journalists lead arrest of Chinese miners in 'rambo' style

Arrested Chinesse The journalists vowed to continue their investigation until the Chinese miners are removed

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a bold effort to combat illegal mining in Ghana, two journalists have led the charge in the arrest of three Chinese nationals caught mining unlawfully in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve, located in the Samreboi district of the Western North Region.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live