Watch as suspect damages Monument at KIA Roundabout

A suspect has been detained for allegedly vandalizing a monument and several signposts at the Kotoka International Airport Roundabout in Accra.

The arrest of Newwel Gavu occurred on Saturday, following swift action by vigilant members of the public and Airport security who alerted the authorities.



The Ghana Police Service confirmed that Gavu will face prosecution on Monday, September 2.



The police praised the public and Airport security for their prompt response, stating, “We commend the vigilance that led to the suspect’s capture.”

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, and the police are committed to ensuring all legal processes are followed.



