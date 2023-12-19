Watch as thick smoke emerges over Black Star Square from alleged burning of plastic chairs

Thick smoke coming from the Black Star Square from alleged burning of plastic chairs

A passerby has raised concern of a thick cloud of smoke that has covered the area around the Black Star Square, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The source of the smoke, according to a post on social media by @jhecy_Me, is alleged to be from the burning of plastic chairs as part of the ongoing renovations at the square.



In the post shared on X, @jhecy_Me expressed shock at the sight of thick smoke during the morning commute, questioning the environmental safety of burning plastic materials.



“On my way to work I see a thick cloud of smoke and I'm wondering what’s going on. Only to go find out that they’re burning plastic chairs as part of the renovations of the blackstar square. Is this even environmentally safe?? ei my motherland,” the post stated.



The Black Star Square, a historically significant public space often utilised for national events and ceremonies, including the Independence Day parade, is currently undergoing renovations.



Over the years, concerns have been raised about the facility's deterioration, prompting the government's commitment to renovating old tourist centres.

On my way to work i see a thick cloud of smoke and im wondering what’s going on.



only to go find out that they’re burning plastic chairs as part of the renovations of the blackstar square



is this even environmentally safe?? ei my motherland pic.twitter.com/jAog0EBmUL — sabi girl (@Jhecy_Me) December 19, 2023

NW/MA



