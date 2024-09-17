Watch scenes from NDC’s ongoing nationwide protest against EC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently holding a nationwide protest against the Electoral Commission (EC) on September 17.

The party is demanding a forensic audit of the voters register, accusing the EC of ignoring irregularities and blocking transparency efforts. The EC maintains that it has addressed all necessary corrections.



NDC chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has voiced frustration over delayed investigations into stolen Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).



The protest, happening in all 16 regional capitals, is focused on ensuring peaceful demonstrations.



The Ghana Police Service has set guidelines to keep the protest orderly, urging adherence to designated routes and times while warning against violence and property damage.



Security personnel are stationed throughout the protest routes to maintain peace.

Meanwhile,the Director of Ghana Police Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi reveals Fixing The Country demonstration which was scheduled for today has been postponed.



Watch scenes of the nationwide happenings below:





GH POLICE POISED FOR CHANGE



The NDC stages nationwide protests against the EC's refusal to conduct an independent forensic audit of the voter register.



Director of Ghana Police Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi reveals Fixing The Country demonstration which was scheduled for today has been postponed #JoyNewsFocus #ElectionsHQ #EnoughIsEnoughDemo pic.twitter.com/pB7HIwl4kx — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) September 17, 2024

